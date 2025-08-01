News: Pamela Anderson's multitasking—'The Naked Gun,' live theater
Pamela Anderson is seriously multitasking right now—she's starring in the new comedy The Naked Gun (out worldwide today!) while also performing live on stage in Tennessee Williams's Camino Real at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Her theater run started July 19 and wraps up this Sunday, so she's been splitting her time between movie premieres and weekend shows.
Anderson on her dual role
In The Naked Gun, Anderson plays Beth Davenport alongside Liam Neeson.
On stage, she takes on Marguerite Gaultier opposite Nicholas Alexander Chavez—two totally different roles that show off her range.
Even with a packed schedule promoting the film across major cities and doing three live shows each weekend in Massachusetts, she's all-in for both projects.
Inspired by her earlier turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Anderson says she wants to keep exploring stage roles—she's even eyeing Amanda from The Glass Menagerie next.