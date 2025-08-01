News: Pamela Anderson's multitasking—'The Naked Gun,' live theater

Anderson on her dual role

In The Naked Gun, Anderson plays Beth Davenport alongside Liam Neeson.

On stage, she takes on Marguerite Gaultier opposite Nicholas Alexander Chavez—two totally different roles that show off her range.

Even with a packed schedule promoting the film across major cities and doing three live shows each weekend in Massachusetts, she's all-in for both projects.

Inspired by her earlier turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Anderson says she wants to keep exploring stage roles—she's even eyeing Amanda from The Glass Menagerie next.