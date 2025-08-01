Next Article
'BMF' S04 on streaming: Where to watch, timings, cast
BMF is back for Season 4 on August 8, 2025, streaming on Lionsgate Play.
This time, Meech and Terry dive deeper into Atlanta's hip-hop world and launch a music label—all while rival gangs and law enforcement close in.
How to watch the show?
Catch new episodes every week at midnight ET on the Starz app. If you prefer cable, tune in at 8:00pm ET on Starz channels.
You can also add Starz to Hulu or Prime Video with special deals for new users.
Who are the new additions?
Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi return as the Flenory brothers. Emmy winner Michael Chiklis joins as a tough DEA agent.
Expect high stakes as a major event in Mexico shakes up their empire—and puts their brotherhood to the test.
