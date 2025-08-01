Next Article
Kriti Sanon stuns in swimsuit for 'Pardesiya' challenge
Kriti Sanon just hopped on the viral "Pardesiya" trend from the upcoming film Param Sundari, sharing a breezy Instagram reel in a pink swimsuit layered with a breezy white cover-up that pulled in over 1.2 million views within an hour.
What's happening in Kriti's work life
Janhvi Kapoor, who stars in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, called Kriti "The OG" in the comments—a sweet nod to Kriti's iconic Mimi dance number.
The film itself is about a North-South love story and hits theaters August 29, 2025.
Kriti also has big projects lined up, including films with Dhanush and Ranveer Singh.
```