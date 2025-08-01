Next Article
James Gunn begins work on new 'Superman' film
James Gunn, head of DC Studios, has started working on the script for a new Superman film.
He shared that while Superman will be front and center again, this sequel won't be called "Superman 2," and plot details are still under wraps.
'Superman: Legacy' still in theaters
Gunn mentioned the sequel won't be a direct continuation of the last movie—it's more of a fresh story.
The current Superman film, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, is still going strong in theaters and has already made over $300 million at the box office.