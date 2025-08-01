Next Article
Tamil film 'Paranthu Po' starring Shiva heads to OTT
"Paranthu Po," a Tamil road musical comedy that first screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 4, 2025, is dropping on JioHotstar this August 5.
Directed by Ram, it stars Shiva as Gokul and Mithul Ryan as his son Anbu, and hit Indian theaters last month.
OTT platform, release date
You can catch "Paranthu Po" streaming exclusively on JioHotstar starting August 5.
Story and critical reception
The film follows Gokul and his son as they journey across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, blending city-life struggles with heartfelt moments about family and childhood.
Critics have praised its honest storytelling, strong performances by Shiva, Ryan, and Grace Antony, plus a soundtrack that really hits home.