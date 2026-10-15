Aneet Padda reacts to reunion with 'best friend' Ahaan Panday
What's the story
Aneet Padda, who recently starred in the hit film Saiyaara, is set to reunite with co-star Ahaan Panday and director Mohit Suri for their next project. In an interview with Variety India, Padda said, "Ahaan is my best friend, so it'll be fun. That's all that I'm thinking." "With him and Mohit Sir, it's the same team, and we're sort of in tune emotionally and artistically." "That sense of familiarity is only going to help."
Praise
'Ahaan is 1 of the most giving actors'
Padda also praised Panday's dedication to the craft.
She said, "What I must say is that Ahaan is one of the most giving actors."
"If it was an emotional scene and he was supposed to be crying, he would cry every time, even when the camera was on me."
"He'd give me all the tools to be able to do my best. He is the most giving actor."
Co-star
'I have to go into your world instead of...'
Padda added, "He's the funniest guy in the world. I've never known anyone who makes me laugh as much as Ahaan does."
She also credited Suri's direction for allowing their chemistry to flourish.
"It was very freeing that Mohit Sir, as a director, told us, 'I have to go into your world instead of bringing you guys to mine.'"
Director's impact
'When you get that kind of trust from your director...'
Padda appreciated Suri's trust in their creative process.
She said, "He'd say, 'Y'all know, go try it out.' When you get that kind of trust from your director, it changes the game altogether."
"He gave us confidence and encouraged us so much off-screen and on-screen. I love Mohit Sir so much."
Meanwhile, Padda was last seen in JioHotstar's Hunkkaar: The Roar.