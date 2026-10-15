Why Aneet Padda chose 'Shakti Shalini' after 'Saiyaara'

Padda expressed her excitement about Shakti Shalini, saying, "I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini."

"It's by definition, the exact thing I'm going to want to do after Saiyaara. It's so different. It's action, romance and supernatural. I've gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me."

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Vishal Jethwa.

It will also feature Nana Patekar posthumously after he passed away on October 8.