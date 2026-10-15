Why Aneet Padda chose 'Shakti Shalini' after 'Saiyaara'
What's the story
Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with her debut lead role in the 2025 film Saiyaara, is now gearing up for her next project, Shakti Shalini. In a recent interview with Variety India, she revealed that after Saiyaara's success, she deliberately chose to explore a different genre with Shakti Shalini. The upcoming film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Film choice
On exploring a different side of her
Padda expressed her excitement about Shakti Shalini, saying, "I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini."
"It's by definition, the exact thing I'm going to want to do after Saiyaara. It's so different. It's action, romance and supernatural. I've gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me."
The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Vishal Jethwa.
It will also feature Nana Patekar posthumously after he passed away on October 8.
Solo film aspiration
'This is my movie'
Padda also revealed her desire to do a solo film.
She said, "Also, I wanted to do a solo film, to be as blunt as I can be. I wanted to be able to say that this is my movie."
"As an actor, it's on my shoulders. And how many women get to do that? I just felt very lucky to be able to have that in my second film."
Release details
Everything we know about the drama
The film was officially announced on Diwali last year, with a title announcement promo attached to Thamaa.
The promo introduced the central character with the descriptions: "The Protector," "The Destroyer," and "The Mother Of All."
The plot revolves around Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, while Shalini, a vengeful spirit, returns to punish men after being brutally betrayed and killed.
It's expected to be released in early 2027.