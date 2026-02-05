'Animal Park' to start shooting next year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms 'Animal 2' production start date

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:57 pm Feb 05, 202603:57 pm

What's the story

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the hit film Animal, has confirmed that its sequel will begin production in mid-2027. The announcement was made during a special screening of Animal in Japan. "Animal Park will start once I finish my current film," Vanga said. He added that the sequel will be more aggressive than the first installment and feature a "war between two look-alikes."