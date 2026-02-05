Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms 'Animal 2' production start date
What's the story
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the hit film Animal, has confirmed that its sequel will begin production in mid-2027. The announcement was made during a special screening of Animal in Japan. "Animal Park will start once I finish my current film," Vanga said. He added that the sequel will be more aggressive than the first installment and feature a "war between two look-alikes."
Sequel details
Ranbir Kapoor to reprise his role in 'Animal 2'
Ranbir Kapoor, who headlined the first film, will reprise his role in the sequel. He will also play the antagonist Aziz Haque, a character introduced in a post-credits scene of Animal. "I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character - and now another character," Kapoor said.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Animal'
In the first part, Kapoor played Ranvijay Singh, who returns to his estranged father's side after a threat to his life. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. While Vanga is busy with his next film Spirit, starring Prabhas, Kapoor is currently working on Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the action-romantic film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt as co-leads.