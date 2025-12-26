Next Article
Anirudh jets to Malaysia for massive 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch
Entertainment
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander was spotted at Chennai airport, heading to Malaysia for the much-awaited Jana Nayagan audio launch on December 27 at Bukit Jalil Stadium.
The event is part of Thalapathy Thiruvizha and will celebrate Vijay's final film before he steps fully into politics, with live performances from stars like Anuradha Sriram and Andrea Jeremiah.
Big night ahead for fans and Vijay
Anirudh shared that he's pumped to perform for nearly 80,000 fans, joking about Vijay: "No, this is his one last dance."
The five-hour event kicks off at 3:30pm Malaysian time and will feature appearances by the film's leads—Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol—making it a true celebration of Vijay's career and the new movie.