Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05: Finale release details you need to know
Entertainment
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, split into three parts on Netflix.
The first four episodes dropped November 27, followed by three more on December 25.
The grand finale—Episode 8—lands December 31, so get ready for one last trip to Hawkins.
Where to watch?
Season 5 is streaming exclusively on Netflix worldwide.
Episode guide at a glance
This season's episodes are: The Crawl, The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer (Volume 1); Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge (Volume 2); and the final chapter—The Rightside Up.