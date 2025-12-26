LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Why Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' after 'Dhurandhar' success
Summarize
Why Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' after 'Dhurandhar' success
Khanna has reportedly exited the franchise

Why Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' after 'Dhurandhar' success

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 26, 2025
12:51 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who recently received acclaim for his performance in Dhurandhar, has reportedly opted out of Drishyam 3 due to remuneration-related issues and creative differences with the makers. A report stated that Khanna had asked for a fee of ₹21cr from the producers but they were unable to meet his demands.

Disagreements

Khanna's fee hike demand and creative differences

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar." "He has become the next big thing. Realizing the same, he decided to revise his fees." "Accordingly, he asked for ₹21cr from the makers of Drishyam 3." "The makers of Drishyam 3 were taken aback. They tried to reason with him that if he's paid a bomb, the film would go over-budget."

Role impact

Khanna's character and potential future collaboration

The source revealed that Khanna wanted to "wear a wig" but the makers were against the idea. Khanna played the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, a character that added depth and tension to the narrative. The film is set to release on October 2, 2026. The source added, "The parting happened on a good note and the makers hope to collaborate with Akshaye in future when they'll be on the same page."