Why Akshaye Khanna left 'Drishyam 3' after 'Dhurandhar' success
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who recently received acclaim for his performance in Dhurandhar, has reportedly opted out of Drishyam 3 due to remuneration-related issues and creative differences with the makers. A report stated that Khanna had asked for a fee of ₹21cr from the producers but they were unable to meet his demands.
Disagreements
Khanna's fee hike demand and creative differences
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar." "He has become the next big thing. Realizing the same, he decided to revise his fees." "Accordingly, he asked for ₹21cr from the makers of Drishyam 3." "The makers of Drishyam 3 were taken aback. They tried to reason with him that if he's paid a bomb, the film would go over-budget."
Role impact
Khanna's character and potential future collaboration
The source revealed that Khanna wanted to "wear a wig" but the makers were against the idea. Khanna played the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, a character that added depth and tension to the narrative. The film is set to release on October 2, 2026. The source added, "The parting happened on a good note and the makers hope to collaborate with Akshaye in future when they'll be on the same page."