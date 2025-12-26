'Dhurandhar' posts bumper Christmas haul; nears ₹1,000cr mark
What's the story
The film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has seen a significant surge in its box office collection. On Christmas Day (Day 21), the film raked in an impressive ₹26 crore net in India alone (total ₹633.5cr). This jump comes after a dip on Wednesday when it earned ₹18 crore. The movie is now eyeing the massive ₹700 crore club domestically and is also expected to cross the worldwide mark of ₹1,000 crore soon.
Record-breaking success
'Dhurandhar' outperforms Dhar's debut film and other films of actors
On Wednesday, Dhurandhar had earned ₹935cr worldwide (per Hindustan Times). It has not only surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhar's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike but has also emerged as the highest grosser for Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal by a significant margin. Despite facing tough competition from new releases like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash, Dhurandhar has managed to maintain its strong performance at the box office.
Upcoming release
'Dhurandhar 2' to clash with Yash's 'Toxic' in March
The sequel to Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will go up against Yash's pan-India movie Toxic at the box office on the same date.