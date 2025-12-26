Have you watched 'Dhurandhar' yet?

'Dhurandhar' posts bumper Christmas haul; nears ₹1,000cr mark

Dec 26, 2025

The film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has seen a significant surge in its box office collection. On Christmas Day (Day 21), the film raked in an impressive ₹26 crore net in India alone (total ₹633.5cr). This jump comes after a dip on Wednesday when it earned ₹18 crore. The movie is now eyeing the massive ₹700 crore club domestically and is also expected to cross the worldwide mark of ₹1,000 crore soon.