Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' enters top 10 movies of all time list
What's the story
The box office success of Dhurandhar continues unabated as it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2, per Sacnilk. The film, which is in its third week, is now eyeing Pushpa 2 (Hindi), the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema history at ₹812.14 crore. This comes hours after Dhurandhar's earnings reportedly crossed Chhaava's lifetime record (₹601.5 crore). Further, it has now entered the top 10 highest grossers' list worldwide.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' crossed ₹640.2 crore in India
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has reportedly earned ₹607.25 crore at the Indian box office as of Day 20 (Wednesday). This figure surpasses the lifetime collection of Stree 2, which reportedly finished its run with an estimated ₹627.5 crore net. On Thursday, Jio Studios confirmed that Dhurandhar has crossed ₹640.2 crore in India.
Future prospects
Can 'Dhurandhar' surpass biggest films like 'Dangal' & 'Pushpa 2'?
According to Hindustan Times, with ₹935cr, Dhurandhar has entered the biggest Indian movies list. If Dhurandhar continues its current pace, it may also surpass Kalki 2898 AD (₹1042.25cr) and Pathaan (₹1055cr). The film has a window to race toward this milestone as it is set to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. Dangal (₹2073cr), Pushpa 2 (₹1871cr), and Baahubali 2 (₹1788cr) are the top three.