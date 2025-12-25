Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' enters top 10 movies of all time list

'Dhurandhar' box office collection

The box office success of Dhurandhar continues unabated as it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2, per Sacnilk. The film, which is in its third week, is now eyeing Pushpa 2 (Hindi), the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema history at ₹812.14 crore. This comes hours after Dhurandhar's earnings reportedly crossed Chhaava's lifetime record (₹601.5 crore). Further, it has now entered the top 10 highest grossers' list worldwide.