'Dhurandhar' shatters 'Chhaava's lifetime collection in 20 days!

The action thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna , has surpassed Vicky Kaushal 's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 so far. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and was released on December 5. In just three weeks, it has reportedly raked in over ₹600cr at the box office.

Box-office performance 'Dhurandhar' continues to defy box-office patterns Despite being in its third week, Dhurandhar has maintained a steady box office performance. On Day 19 (Tuesday), it added around ₹17.25cr to its collection, and ₹18cr on Wednesday (Day 20), bringing the total India net collection to approximately ₹607.5cr, per Sacnilk. Chhaava had earned ₹601.54cr in its lifetime. This consistency is especially impressive for a film that has been running for nearly three weeks and is still drawing audiences in both multiplexes and single screens.

Record-breaking feat 'Dhurandhar' surpassed 'Chhaava,' eyes 'Kantara: Chapter One' Dhurandhar has not only overtaken Chhaava but is also quite close to the lifetime domestic collections of Kantara: Chapter One (₹622.42cr). This makes it one of the top-performing Indian films of the year. Having already crossed ₹600cr at the box office, it marks a rare achievement for a non-holiday release.