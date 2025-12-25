'Dhurandhar' shatters 'Chhaava's lifetime collection in 20 days!
What's the story
The action thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 so far. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and was released on December 5. In just three weeks, it has reportedly raked in over ₹600cr at the box office.
Box-office performance
'Dhurandhar' continues to defy box-office patterns
Despite being in its third week, Dhurandhar has maintained a steady box office performance. On Day 19 (Tuesday), it added around ₹17.25cr to its collection, and ₹18cr on Wednesday (Day 20), bringing the total India net collection to approximately ₹607.5cr, per Sacnilk. Chhaava had earned ₹601.54cr in its lifetime. This consistency is especially impressive for a film that has been running for nearly three weeks and is still drawing audiences in both multiplexes and single screens.
Record-breaking feat
'Dhurandhar' surpassed 'Chhaava,' eyes 'Kantara: Chapter One'
Dhurandhar has not only overtaken Chhaava but is also quite close to the lifetime domestic collections of Kantara: Chapter One (₹622.42cr). This makes it one of the top-performing Indian films of the year. Having already crossed ₹600cr at the box office, it marks a rare achievement for a non-holiday release.
Film details
'Dhurandhar' features a star-studded cast and viral moments
Directed by Dhar, Dhurandhar features Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative who infiltrates terror networks in Karachi. The film also stars Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. A sequel is already in the works and will be released in March 2026. The movie has also made Doodh Soda a household name after its prominent use in a key scene set in Karachi's Lyari area.