Anirudh-Kavya's reception invitation takes the internet by storm

Kalanithi met PM Modi in the presence of Ravichander's parents, Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, to extend the invitation.

He also met Gandhi in New Delhi, with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in attendance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was another prominent personality who received an invitation.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed that Revanth Reddy has been invited for the Chennai reception on November 21.