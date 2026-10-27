Anirudh-Kavya's reception invitation takes the internet by storm
What's the story
The wedding reception invitation for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has taken the internet by storm. The ornate design, featuring an ivory and blue color scheme, gold detailing, intricate decorative patterns, and vintage-style seals, has caught the attention of social media users. One comment under the video revealing the invite said, "How beautiful is this?" Another gushed, "This is breathtaking," while a third quipped, "Looks very beautiful. Lovely color combo."
Guest list
Who all have been invited to the reception?
The reception guest list allegedly includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Maran's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, have been personally inviting these political figures to the Chennai reception.
Personal invitations
Kalanithi met PM Modi, Gandhi to personally extend invitations
Kalanithi met PM Modi in the presence of Ravichander's parents, Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, to extend the invitation.
He also met Gandhi in New Delhi, with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in attendance.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was another prominent personality who received an invitation.
The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed that Revanth Reddy has been invited for the Chennai reception on November 21.
Reception details
Wedding and reception details
While the wedding ceremony is reportedly being planned in Greece, with November 10 and 11 as possible dates, these arrangements have not been confirmed by the couple or their families.
The Chennai reception has been confirmed through the invitation sent to Telangana Chief Minister Reddy.