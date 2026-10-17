Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding: Couple invites PM Modi, CM Vijay

Earlier, on Friday night, Reddy's official X handle shared his photos and videos with Maran's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery.

He also confirmed that the wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."