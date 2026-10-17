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Home / News / Entertainment News / Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding: Couple invites PM Modi, CM Vijay
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding: Couple invites PM Modi, CM Vijay
Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding: Couple invites PM Modi, CM Vijay

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 17, 2026
04:27 pm
What's the story

Within hours of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirming Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding, fresh pictures of the latter's father, Kalanithi Maran, with PM Narendra Modi and Ravichander with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay have emerged. The images were shared by Sun News, a Tamil news channel under Sun TV. The post said that Kalanithi met PM Modi and Vijay and handed them invitations for the wedding reception.

Twitter Post

PM Modi invited to  the wedding reception

Reception details

Ravichander-Maran's wedding reception to be held in Chennai

Earlier, on Friday night, Reddy's official X handle shared his photos and videos with Maran's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery.

He also confirmed that the wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

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Wedding rumors

Ravichander had earlier denied marriage rumors

The rumors of Ravichander marrying Maran first surfaced in 2025.

In June last year, the music director quashed the speculations, saying, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumors."

However, in June 2026, Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra seemed to confirm the wedding news while speaking to KPTV.

He said, "That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone."

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Profiles

Know more about the couple

Ravichander is a popular music composer who has worked on several big films like Leo, Indian 2, Vidaamuyarchi, Vettaiyan, and Coolie.

He is also composing music for Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Maran is the daughter of the Sun Group chairman and an executive director at Sun TV Network.

She is also involved with the Indian Premier League as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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