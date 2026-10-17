Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding: Couple invites PM Modi, CM Vijay
What's the story
Within hours of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirming Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding, fresh pictures of the latter's father, Kalanithi Maran, with PM Narendra Modi and Ravichander with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay have emerged. The images were shared by Sun News, a Tamil news channel under Sun TV. The post said that Kalanithi met PM Modi and Vijay and handed them invitations for the wedding reception.
Twitter Post
PM Modi invited to the wedding reception
அழைப்பு— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) October 17, 2026
பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியை சந்தித்து, காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு அழைப்பிதழை வழங்கினார் சன் டிவி குழுமத் தலைவர் கலாநிதி மாறன். காவேரி கலாநிதி, அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தரின் பெற்றோர் லட்சுமி, ரவிச்சந்தர் உடன் இருந்தனர்.#SunNews | #KaviyaMaran |… pic.twitter.com/lmoC56GO7E
Reception details
Ravichander-Maran's wedding reception to be held in Chennai
Earlier, on Friday night, Reddy's official X handle shared his photos and videos with Maran's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery.
He also confirmed that the wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21.
The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."
Wedding rumors
Ravichander had earlier denied marriage rumors
The rumors of Ravichander marrying Maran first surfaced in 2025.
In June last year, the music director quashed the speculations, saying, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumors."
However, in June 2026, Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra seemed to confirm the wedding news while speaking to KPTV.
He said, "That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone."
Profiles
Know more about the couple
Ravichander is a popular music composer who has worked on several big films like Leo, Indian 2, Vidaamuyarchi, Vettaiyan, and Coolie.
He is also composing music for Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Maran is the daughter of the Sun Group chairman and an executive director at Sun TV Network.
She is also involved with the Indian Premier League as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.