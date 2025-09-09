Anna Wintour finally shares thoughts on Miranda Priestly Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Anna Wintour, longtime Vogue boss, just opened up about Meryl Streep's icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a fresh 2025 interview on "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, as reported by The New Yorker, she agreed with David Remnick's description of the character as "cartoonish" and called it "a caricature," but admitted the movie is "highly enjoyable and very funny."