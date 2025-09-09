Anna Wintour finally shares thoughts on Miranda Priestly
Anna Wintour, longtime Vogue boss, just opened up about Meryl Streep's icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.
In a fresh 2025 interview on "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, as reported by The New Yorker, she agreed with David Remnick's description of the character as "cartoonish" and called it "a caricature," but admitted the movie is "highly enjoyable and very funny."
But 1st, what's 'The Devil Wears Prada' about?
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel inspired by her time as Wintour's assistant at Vogue.
Anne Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, the rookie journalist at Runway Magazine, while Meryl Streep channels Priestly—a character famously modeled after Wintour herself.
Fun fact: a sequel with the original cast is filming right now in New York.
Has Wintour ever spoken about the film?
Not really—she's usually kept quiet about it. A 2022 biography even revealed she barely remembered Weisberger when the book sold in 2002.
At an early screening back in 2006, her own daughter reportedly said the film nailed her mom's personality.
After leading Vogue since 1988, Wintour recently handed over editorial duties to Chloe Malle but still runs global content at Conde Nast.