'Romantic Homicide' singer D4vd's car had dead body inside
On September 8, Los Angeles police found a decomposed body inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.
The car is registered to 20-year-old singer D4vd, best known for "Romantic Homicide." It had been towed days before the discovery.
Police were called after someone noticed a foul smell from the parked Tesla and discovered the body in a bag in the front trunk.
The victim hasn't been identified yet, and authorities are waiting to hear from D4vd's team.
Meanwhile, D4vd is still on his Withered World tour, with shows set for Minneapolis today (September 9) and Los Angeles later this month.
The investigation is ongoing.