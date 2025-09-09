Exclusive: 'Lokah' India's 1st female superhero, says Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kalyani Priyadarshan just made history as India's first female superhero in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a Malayalam film that hit theaters on August 28.
Directed by Dominic Arun, the movie is getting lots of love for its unique story and Kalyani's standout performance.
In a recent chat, she shared how playing this role felt both overwhelming and significant.
On being part of historic film
Kalyani said she was initially drawn to the story but later realized her character stands for empowerment. She credits her team for the film's success, calling it a true group effort.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already crossed ₹200 crore worldwide—even with big releases like Madharasi, Ghaati, Baaghi 4, and The Conjuring: Last Rites around—and could soon hit ₹300 crore.
The film also features Naslen and Sandy, plus cameos from Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, and Dulquer Salmaan in the growing Lokah Universe.