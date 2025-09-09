Orson Welles's estate slams AI remake of 'The Magnificent Ambersons' Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Orson Welles's estate isn't happy with Amazon and AI startup Showrunner's plan to use artificial intelligence to recreate 43 minutes of missing scenes from his classic 1942 film, The Magnificent Ambersons.

They've called the project "disappointing" and say it's just trying to generate publicity on the back of Welles's creative genius.