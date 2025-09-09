'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03: When, where to watch

Catch Episodes 10 and 11 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. If you have OTTplay Premium, you can stream the whole season with a top-up. Episode 10 drops at midnight PT/3am ET in the US and 12:30pm IST in India—the finale follows the same weekly schedule.

Plot twists to expect in the finale

Episode 10 follows Belly's solo trip to Paris after calling off her wedding with Jeremiah, focusing on her personal growth.

The finale will settle her complicated relationships, and is expected to include a letter from Conrad (as seen in the trailer and books), with some fans speculating about a graduation proposal—so get ready for an emotional goodbye!