SC forms SIT to probe Reliance's Vantara; ex-judge heads it

Vantara is fully cooperating, says official

Sixteen agencies—including the CBI—are involved, checking documents on animal transfers, legal permits, and even the condition of enclosures and medical areas.

Officials from Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam have been called in to explain how animals ended up at Vantara. The investigation also covers international transfers.

Vantara says it's fully cooperating and remains committed to animal welfare while these checks are underway.