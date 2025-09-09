SC forms SIT to probe Reliance's Vantara; ex-judge heads it
The Supreme Court has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into Vantara, Reliance's animal rescue and rehab center.
The team is digging deep—asking 200 questions about money trails, how animals are brought in from India and abroad, and whether everything follows wildlife laws.
Former SC judge Jasti Chelameswar is heading this probe after spending three days inspecting the facilities.
Vantara is fully cooperating, says official
Sixteen agencies—including the CBI—are involved, checking documents on animal transfers, legal permits, and even the condition of enclosures and medical areas.
Officials from Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam have been called in to explain how animals ended up at Vantara. The investigation also covers international transfers.
Vantara says it's fully cooperating and remains committed to animal welfare while these checks are underway.