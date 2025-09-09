'The Girlfriend' on Prime Video: What to know

Story, cast, crew, release date

The story follows Laura (Wright), who grows wary of her son Daniel's girlfriend Cherry (Cooke), sparking a tense rivalry full of mind games and shifting power.

Instead of action scenes, the series leans into emotional drama and psychological twists.

Laurie Davidson plays Daniel, with Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, and Shalom Brune-Franklin rounding out the cast.