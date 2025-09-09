Next Article
'The Girlfriend' on Prime Video: What to know
"The Girlfriend," a new psychological thriller mini-series starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, lands on Prime Video September 10, 2025.
Adapted from Michelle Frances's 2017 novel, the six-episode show mixes suspense and crime for a binge-worthy watch.
Story, cast, crew, release date
The story follows Laura (Wright), who grows wary of her son Daniel's girlfriend Cherry (Cooke), sparking a tense rivalry full of mind games and shifting power.
Instead of action scenes, the series leans into emotional drama and psychological twists.
Laurie Davidson plays Daniel, with Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, and Shalom Brune-Franklin rounding out the cast.