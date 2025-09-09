Next Article
'Baaghi 4' star salary comparison: Tiger earned ₹20cr, Sanjay ₹5.5cr
Baaghi 4 just dropped and the pay gap between its stars is raising eyebrows—Tiger Shroff took home a massive ₹20cr, while Sanjay Dutt earned ₹5.5cr.
Supporting cast members like Saurabh Sachdeva, Shreyas Talpade, Sonam Bajwa, and debutant Harnaaz Sandhu made between ₹50L to ₹1cr each.
It's a clear example of how star status shapes salaries in Bollywood.
Box office collection and plot of 'Baaghi 4'
Even with The Bengal Files as competition, Baaghi 4 has pulled in solid numbers—₹35.75cr net (₹42.75cr gross) in India over four days, and ₹49cr worldwide so far.
Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film follows Ronny (Shroff) as he faces personal struggles and high-stakes action.
Plus, it marks Harnaaz Sandhu's big screen debut alongside an established cast.