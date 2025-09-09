'Baaghi 4' star salary comparison: Tiger earned ₹20cr, Sanjay ₹5.5cr

Box office collection and plot of 'Baaghi 4'

Even with The Bengal Files as competition, Baaghi 4 has pulled in solid numbers—₹35.75cr net (₹42.75cr gross) in India over four days, and ₹49cr worldwide so far.

Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film follows Ronny (Shroff) as he faces personal struggles and high-stakes action.

Plus, it marks Harnaaz Sandhu's big screen debut alongside an established cast.