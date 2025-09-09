Alex Garland's films will bend your mind

From his script for 28 Days Later to directing Ex Machina and Annihilation, Alex Garland has established himself as one of the best names in Hollywood . With his unique storytelling and the ability to try something new, Garland's work is something you cannot miss. Here's why we can't wait for his next project.

#1 'Ex Machina' and its impact Ex Machina, released in 2014, was Garland's directorial debut and became a critical success instantly. The film focused on artificial intelligence, tackling ethical dilemmas through its captivating story. Winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Ex Machina established Garland's talent for merging science fiction with philosophical queries. This film not only established him as a visionary director but also raised the bar for sci-fi films.

#2 Exploring the human psyche in 'Annihilation' In 2018, Garland gave us Annihilation, further cementing his genius for making visually captivating films with a profound storyline. The film explores identity and metamorphosis in an enigmatic setting called "The Shimmer." While audiences gave it mixed reviews, critics lauded its ambitious storytelling and visual effects. Annihilation proved Garland's dedication to delving into the human mind through unorthodox cinematic methods.

#3 Collaborations with notable actors Garland has worked with several acclaimed actors in his illustrious career, making his films richer. In Ex Machina, he worked with Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac, while Natalie Portman led the cast of Annihilation. These collaborations have helped him bring complex characters to life on screen. By opting for talented actors who can show nuanced emotions, Garland makes sure that every performance resonates with the audience.