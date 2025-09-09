How Damien Chazelle made movies swing with jazz

Damien Chazelle, the modern-day genius of Hollywood , has changed how the industry sounds by seamlessly incorporating jazz in his movies. Famous for his peculiar storytelling and music, Chazelle's work often brings to life the colorful, dynamic world of jazz music. His films not only depict the genre but also utilize it as a narrative device to elevate the cinematic experience. Here's how Chazelle manages to make his movies jazzy, literally.

#1 'La La Land' and Jazz Revival In La La Land, Chazelle plants jazz at mainstream cinema's heart. It follows two Los Angeles artists who are brought together by their passion for music. Jazz remains at the center, reflecting their dreams and difficulties. From mixing classic jazz with contemporary elements, the soundtrack caters to today's audience, highlighting the original compositions.

#2 Authenticity in 'Whiplash' Whiplash, Chazelle's other acclaimed film, dives deep into the world of competitive jazz drumming. The movie depicts the intense relationship between a young drummer and his demanding instructor. With painstaking attention to detail in performance and sound design, Chazelle captures the raw energy and passion that jazz music is all about. This authenticity resonates with viewers, giving them an immersive glimpse into the dedication it takes to master this art.

#3 Collaborations with Justin Hurwitz A major reason why Chazelle has so seamlessly integrated jazz into his films is his collaboration with composer Justin Hurwitz. The two have created some unforgettable scores, combining traditional elements of jazz with the modern. Hurwitz's compositions are specifically designed for every film, deepening the narrative while keeping the music intact. The synergy between the director and composer ensures that jazz is always the underlying theme of their films.