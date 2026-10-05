Is BTS coming to India soon?

The teaser featured a fan, her purple hoodie, a star pendant, and Indian food, alluding to the upcoming announcement.

The background music was the opening notes of BTS's DNA, further raising excitement among fans.

Many took to social media to express their anticipation. One fan tweeted, "We are getting INDIA tour announcement on 7th October!!"

Another said, "BTS concert announcement??? 'Manifestation' '7' using a 'BTS song?'? What does it mean????????????? (sic)."