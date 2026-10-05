Is BTS coming to India soon?
What's the story
HYBE India has teased a possible announcement related to BTS on Wednesday, October 7. The local branch of the Korean entertainment company shared a cryptic social media post, raising hopes among the band's fans, known as ARMYs. The 12-second clip read "Did your manifestation work? Find out on 7th October," further fueling speculation about a potential tour announcement.
Fan reactions
Fans are eagerly speculating about the announcement
The teaser featured a fan, her purple hoodie, a star pendant, and Indian food, alluding to the upcoming announcement.
The background music was the opening notes of BTS's DNA, further raising excitement among fans.
Many took to social media to express their anticipation. One fan tweeted, "We are getting INDIA tour announcement on 7th October!!"
Another said, "BTS concert announcement??? 'Manifestation' '7' using a 'BTS song?'? What does it mean????????????? (sic)."
Concert history
No HYBE artist has performed in India so far
Despite the massive fan following, no HYBE artist has performed in India so far. However, KATSEYE is set to headline the fifth edition of Lollapalooza in January 2027.
Earlier, rumors of a multi-city K-Pop music festival had surfaced online, but the label hasn't confirmed or denied it yet.
Fans are now hoping that this announcement will be about the festival, with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Shillong as possible locations.
CEO's statement
HYBE India's head talked about BTS's Indian ARMYs earlier
The company has been holding widespread auditions in the country, too.
Earlier, in an interview with Variety India, HYBE India CEO Damien Woochang Lee had acknowledged the immense fan following of BTS in the country.
He said, "They were one of the reasons why we're here. Indian ARMY has proven that they are one of the best, most passionate and most creative fan bases in the world."
"And sincere thanks to all of the ARMYs in India."