Antonio Banderas joins Nicolas Cage in 'True Detective' S05
What's the story
The fifth season of HBO's acclaimed anthology series True Detective is gaining momentum with the addition of actor Antonio Banderas. This announcement follows Nicolas Cage's confirmation of his participation at last week's New York Comic-Con, over a year after initial reports suggested he was in talks for the role. The show will be helmed by Issa Lopez, who also led the fourth season, Night Country.
Character details
Cast and setting of upcoming season
While specific plot details for the upcoming season remain scarce, Cage will play Henry Logan, and Banderas will portray Rai Garcia, per Deadline.
The story is set in Jamaica Bay, New York.
In previous seasons, the series explored different locations across the United States.
Jodie Foster, Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson have previously led the cast.
Showrunner insights
Meet the creative team behind Season 5
Lopez will not only be the showrunner but also serve as the writer and director for Season 5.
She will executive produce alongside Cage, Banderas, Harrelson, McConaughey, Daniel Zelman, Mari Jo Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Nic Pizzolatto, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Last year, HBO's Head of Drama Series Francesca Orsi told Deadline that Lopez has "a lot to say" with this new season.
Story continuity
Lopez hinted at connections between seasons
Lopez also hinted at "important connections" between the events of Night Country and those in the new season.
She told the New York Post, "That said, it's a new story, new characters, everything."
The production for True Detective Season 5 is scheduled to begin in 2027.