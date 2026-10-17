Antonio Banderas joins Nicolas Cage in 'True Detective' S05

While specific plot details for the upcoming season remain scarce, Cage will play Henry Logan, and Banderas will portray Rai Garcia, per Deadline.

The story is set in Jamaica Bay, New York.

In previous seasons, the series explored different locations across the United States.

Jodie Foster, Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson have previously led the cast.