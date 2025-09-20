Next Article
Anupam Kher shares BTS video preparing for Canadian film 'Calorie'
Entertainment
Anupam Kher is set to star in the Canadian film Calorie, premiering at the Calgary International Film Festival this week.
On Instagram, he talked about preparing for his role by focusing on inner calm and resilience, and posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself getting into character.
Kher plays Monika's father in the film
The movie follows Monika, a Sikh-Canadian woman dealing with the trauma of losing her mother in the 1985 Air India bombing. Hoping to reconnect with her daughters, she sends them to Amritsar.
While Kher won't be at the premiere, he's sent his support to the cast and crew as they bring this story of family and healing to life.