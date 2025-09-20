'Kalki' director Nag Ashwin once praised 'effortless' Deepika Padukone

Director's praise Director's words about working with Padukone In his interview with Filmymantra, Ashwin shared how much he appreciated working with Padukone. He said, "She was very effortless, she made my life very easy for sure." "Especially in part one, her role required her to have a sort of weight." "There were not too many scenes also with her but wherever it was required, she stepped up and was amazing."

Exit announcement Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed Padukone's exit on X On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the studio behind Kalki 2898 AD, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Padukone has exited the project. The statement read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD." "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership."

Twitter Post See the tweet here This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025