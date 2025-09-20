'Kalki' director Nag Ashwin once praised 'effortless' Deepika Padukone
What's the story
Deepika Padukone's recent exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has left fans puzzled. While rumors of her alleged unprofessional behavior are now making the rounds, in a 2024 interview, Kalki director Nag Ashwin spoke highly of Padukone's performance. He called her "very effortless" and said she made his life easier during the filming process.
Director's praise
Director's words about working with Padukone
In his interview with Filmymantra, Ashwin shared how much he appreciated working with Padukone. He said, "She was very effortless, she made my life very easy for sure." "Especially in part one, her role required her to have a sort of weight." "There were not too many scenes also with her but wherever it was required, she stepped up and was amazing."
Exit announcement
Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed Padukone's exit on X
On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the studio behind Kalki 2898 AD, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Padukone has exited the project. The statement read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD." "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership."
Twitter Post
See the tweet here
This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025
After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.
And a film like…
New beginnings
Did Padukone throw shade at 'Kalki' makers?
Padukone recently announced her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming film King. She wrote, "The very first lesson [SRK] taught me was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success." Netizens believe Padukone's post is an answer to Kalki makers, especially since they subtly questioned her "commitment." Apart from King, Padukone will also be seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's highly anticipated project AA22 x A6.