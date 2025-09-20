'Mere Tulsi Perfect Hain': Varun Dhawan shares Janhvi Kapoor's BTS nap
Varun Dhawan just dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, showing Janhvi Kapoor peacefully napping while getting her makeup done.
He captioned it "Mere Tulsi Perfect Hain," and fans are loving their off-screen vibe.
The video quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the candid moment.
More about 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
This sweet BTS moment came right after the film's new song Perfect released recently—featuring both Varun and Janhvi in cool streetwear alongside singer-producer Guru Randhawa.
The movie itself, directed by Shashank Khaitan, follows exes Sunny and Tulsi as they team up to win back their partners during a wild Delhi wedding.
With Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also in the cast, the film hits theaters on Dussehra—October 2, 2025.