'Scripting begins...': Aamir Khan shares update on passion project 'Mahabharat'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally given an update on his much-awaited Mahabharat project. Speaking on the Game Changers with Komal Nahta podcast, he revealed that internal preparations for the film have already begun, and scripting is expected to start within two months. He described the film as a "yagna" and his life's most important project.
Long-term vision
'It is a yagna,' says Khan
Khan also revealed that he has been planning the Mahabharat adaptation for 25-30 years. "My work has already started from the inside," he said, referring to his long-term vision for the project. He added, "Mahabharat is not a film; it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that." The actor hopes to start work on this ambitious project this year.
Production details
Will it be a multi-part series?
Khan has previously revealed that the Mahabharat will be a multi-part series, similar to the Lord of the Rings films. However, he also said it won't start immediately, as writing will take time. "It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years," he said. He also clarified that it's unclear if he'll act in the film or direct it himself.
Career culmination
Khan hinted 'Mahabharat' could be his last film
While promoting Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan hinted that the Mahabharat could be his last film. "It's layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharat," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast. "Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do." He further added that he hopes to "die with his shoes on," but this project may change that.