'Scripting begins...': Aamir Khan shares update on passion project 'Mahabharat'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally given an update on his much-awaited Mahabharat project. Speaking on the Game Changers with Komal Nahta podcast, he revealed that internal preparations for the film have already begun, and scripting is expected to start within two months. He described the film as a "yagna" and his life's most important project.

Long-term vision 'It is a yagna,' says Khan Khan also revealed that he has been planning the Mahabharat adaptation for 25-30 years. "My work has already started from the inside," he said, referring to his long-term vision for the project. He added, "Mahabharat is not a film; it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that." The actor hopes to start work on this ambitious project this year.

Production details Will it be a multi-part series? Khan has previously revealed that the Mahabharat will be a multi-part series, similar to the Lord of the Rings films. However, he also said it won't start immediately, as writing will take time. "It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years," he said. He also clarified that it's unclear if he'll act in the film or direct it himself.