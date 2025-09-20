'Jolly LLB 3' ending explained: What happens to Jagdish, Khaitan
"Jolly LLB 3" brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi back as rival lawyers who end up teaming together to take on corporate corruption.
The story centers on their fight for justice after a farmer, Rajaram Solanki, is driven to suicide by shady land deals.
In the end, Jagdish and Jagdishwar's teamwork leads to a big courtroom win against the powerful businessman Khaitan.
Tyagi's transformation leads to victory
Tyagi starts off representing Khaitan but switches sides after learning the truth about Solanki's forced land sale.
With Mishra's help, they uncover fake documents and expose Khaitan's fraud in court.
Their victory is celebrated by villagers chanting "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," making it clear that this isn't just about one case—it's a stand against exploitation.
The film wraps up with a hint that these "Jolly" lawyers might return for more battles ahead.