'Jolly LLB 3' ending explained: What happens to Jagdish, Khaitan

Tyagi's transformation leads to victory

Tyagi starts off representing Khaitan but switches sides after learning the truth about Solanki's forced land sale.

With Mishra's help, they uncover fake documents and expose Khaitan's fraud in court.

Their victory is celebrated by villagers chanting "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," making it clear that this isn't just about one case—it's a stand against exploitation.

The film wraps up with a hint that these "Jolly" lawyers might return for more battles ahead.