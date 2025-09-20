Akshay Kumar's 'GIKS' finale: His jokes, directors' stories stole spotlight Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Akshay Kumar lit up The Great Indian Kapil Show's Season 3 finale, trading playful jokes with Kapil Sharma—like quipping, "I didn't get paid earlier!" when teased about his punctuality.

The episode also honored his fearless stunt work, with directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan sharing stories, and his stunt team revealing he quietly paid for their life insurance.