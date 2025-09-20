Next Article
Akshay Kumar's 'GIKS' finale: His jokes, directors' stories stole spotlight
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar lit up The Great Indian Kapil Show's Season 3 finale, trading playful jokes with Kapil Sharma—like quipping, "I didn't get paid earlier!" when teased about his punctuality.
The episode also honored his fearless stunt work, with directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan sharing stories, and his stunt team revealing he quietly paid for their life insurance.
Kumar's water balloon fight added to the fun
To wrap things up, Kumar led a wild water balloon fight that had everyone cracking up.
His mix of humor and genuine appreciation for his crew made this finale one of the season's most memorable moments.