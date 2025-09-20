'The Family Man' Season 3 filming underway, confirms Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee just confirmed that Season 3 of The Family Man is filming, sharing on Instagram, "6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3? Bas samajh lo, operation underway..."
The series first hit Prime Video in 2018 and quickly built a huge fanbase.
About the series and its storyline
The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, follows Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), a regular guy balancing family life with his secret job at TASC—a fictional intelligence agency.
The cast includes Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu joining as an antagonist in Season 2.
Release date, new characters, directors
Filming started back in 2024. Expect to see Jaideep Ahlawat play a character who goes head-to-head with Manoj Bajpayee's character.
The new season is set to drop on Prime Video in November 2024, with Raj & DK returning as directors.