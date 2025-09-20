'The Family Man' Season 3 filming underway, confirms Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man , created by Raj & DK, follows Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), a regular guy balancing family life with his secret job at TASC—a fictional intelligence agency. The cast includes Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu joining as an antagonist in Season 2.

Release date, new characters, directors

Filming started back in 2024. Expect to see Jaideep Ahlawat play a character who goes head-to-head with Manoj Bajpayee's character.

The new season is set to drop on Prime Video in November 2024, with Raj & DK returning as directors.