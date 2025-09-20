Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': Ticket prices skyrocket

Ticket prices, cast, crew, and other details

For the first 10 days, ticket prices in Telangana jump by ₹100 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes (so expect around ₹277-₹445 per ticket).

Andhra Pradesh is going all out too, with a 1:00am opening show at a steep ₹1000 per ticket.

The film stars Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera and marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut, alongside Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj.

Music is by Thaman S., and it's produced by DVV Entertainment.