Hrithik to launch 'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer on this date
By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 20, 2025
12:16 pm
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will unveil the Hindi trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 on September 22 at 12:45pm. Hombale Films described the upcoming event as "the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar." The movie, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is gearing up for a massive global release in October. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping ₹125 crore.

Film's ambition

The movie will release in multiple languages 

The filmmakers are running a major promotional campaign ahead of its global release. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. A massive war sequence was shot over 45-50 days with over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras on a specially built set.

'The roar of #Kantara...'

Trailer release

'Kantara: Chapter 1' will hit theaters on October 2

The movie's first look and glimpses have already created a buzz among the audience before its release on October 2. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, and stars Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and more. Meanwhile, Kantara (2022) was a huge success and earned ₹407.82 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.