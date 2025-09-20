'Kantara: Chapter 1' Hindi trailer to be out soon

Hrithik to launch 'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer on this date

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:16 pm Sep 20, 202512:16 pm

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will unveil the Hindi trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 on September 22 at 12:45pm. Hombale Films described the upcoming event as "the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar." The movie, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is gearing up for a massive global release in October. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping ₹125 crore.