'Son of Sardaar 2' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix on September 26, 2025.
The film, which hit theaters on August 1, 2025, follows Jassi (Devgn) as he travels to Scotland after years of waiting for a visa, hoping to patch things up with his wife Rabia (Thakur)—only to discover she wants a divorce.
The film's story and cast
Jassi and Rabia end up pretending to be parents for Saba so she can marry Goggi, whose dad happens to be a patriotic gangster.
This wild setup leads to plenty of chaos, culture clashes, and even a gang war.
The cast also features Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mukul Dev in his final role.
Rating and reviews
Son of Sardaar 2 has a 5.1/10 rating on IMDb. Critics say the humor doesn't always land and the story can get confusing—but they've praised the cast for giving it their all.