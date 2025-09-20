'Son of Sardaar 2' heads to OTT: Where to watch Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix on September 26, 2025.

The film, which hit theaters on August 1, 2025, follows Jassi (Devgn) as he travels to Scotland after years of waiting for a visa, hoping to patch things up with his wife Rabia (Thakur)—only to discover she wants a divorce.