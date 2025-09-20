The film was released in August

When is Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' coming to OTT?

By Isha Sharma 12:08 pm Sep 20, 202512:08 pm

What's the story

The Bollywood romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 26, 2025, reported OTTPlay. The film had a delayed theatrical release in August and received mixed reviews. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal and a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster Dhadak (2018).