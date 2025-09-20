When is Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' coming to OTT?
What's the story
The Bollywood romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 26, 2025, reported OTTPlay. The film had a delayed theatrical release in August and received mixed reviews. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal and a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster Dhadak (2018).
Plot overview
Plot of 'Dhadak 2'
Dhadak 2 delves into the harsh realities of caste discrimination in contemporary India. Chaturvedi plays Neelesh Ahirwar, a law student from a lower caste, while Dimri plays Vidhi Bhardwaj, his upper-caste classmate. Their romance faces stiff opposition from Vidhi's family, who are staunchly casteist. The film highlights how education and identity intersect with systemic oppression as it unfolds primarily within a fictional Bhopal law school setting.
Release challenges
Delay in release and box office performance
Dhadak 2's release was delayed several times due to technical issues and CBFC clearance problems. Originally slated for November 22, 2024, it was pushed to February 21, 2025, before finally hitting theaters on August 1, 2025. Despite its honest portrayal of caste discrimination and emotional depth, the film struggled at the box office with earnings of around ₹29 crore.