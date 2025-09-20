Abhinav Kashyap accuses Salman Khan of harassment, bullying Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has accused Salman Khan and his family of harassment and trying to sideline him during and after the film.

In a recent interview, Kashyap said he was left out of key decisions and pressured to add scenes he didn't agree with.

He also claimed he was owed ₹51 lakh, of which ₹21 lakh was given to him in the form of a car, and said this was done to present producer Arbaaz Khan in a generous light, while he remained in debt due to delayed payments.