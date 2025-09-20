Abhinav Kashyap accuses Salman Khan of harassment, bullying
Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has accused Salman Khan and his family of harassment and trying to sideline him during and after the film.
In a recent interview, Kashyap said he was left out of key decisions and pressured to add scenes he didn't agree with.
He also claimed he was owed ₹51 lakh, of which ₹21 lakh was given to him in the form of a car, and said this was done to present producer Arbaaz Khan in a generous light, while he remained in debt due to delayed payments.
Threats and intimidation led to my exit from 'Dabangg 2': Kashyap
Kashyap shared that after Dabangg's success, his credit was downplayed in both film credits and media stories.
When he spoke up, Arbaaz allegedly threatened him over the phone: "tera directorbahut bolta hai, we'll bang him."
The situation led Kashyap to walk away from Dabangg 2 due to alleged bullying by Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.
Since then, he hasn't worked with the Khans.