Validation of Ghaywan's integrity: 'Homebound' co-writer on film's Oscars entry

Sumit Roy, the co-writer of Homebound , has expressed his delight at the film being chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. In an exclusive interview with India Today, he called it a "tremendous honor" and a "responsibility to be representing India on a global stage." The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Ishaan Khatter , Janhvi Kapoor , and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

Director's dedication Roy lauded director Ghaywan for his work Roy lauded director Ghaywan for his "absolute devotion and integrity" while working on Homebound. He said, "I think I have seen the absolute devotion and integrity with which Neeraj has worked on this film for the last two years or even more than that." "So I think it's a great validation for his process, for his filmmaking. And I'm very happy that that has been recognized."

Film's message Film looks at marginalized people, says Roy Roy also spoke about the film's message, which he said was to look at the lives of marginalized people with more empathy. "This is also a film that speaks of people who are on the margins of society in a sense. And the message of the film is to look at their lives with a little bit more empathy," he said. The film will be released in theaters on September 26, 2025.

Oscar aspirations We will do our best for 'Homebound': Roy When asked if he thought Homebound could win an Oscar, Roy said they would do their best to promote the film. "It's a long journey. And we're still trying to figure out what all of this means." "So we will give it our best shot of course in terms of the campaign and in terms of getting it shown to the maximum number of people."