Zubeen Garg's body to be kept in stadium for fans

Accident happened during a yacht outing

Born in 1972, Garg was a beloved singer and composer known for hits like "Ya Ali" and his huge impact on Assamese music and films.

He was in Singapore as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled to perform on September 19, when the accident happened during a yacht outing with fellow Assamese community members.

His sudden loss has left fans and his home state in deep shock.