Zubeen Garg's body to be kept in stadium for fans
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that his body will be brought back to Guwahati soon, where it will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for fans and the public to pay their respects.
Garg's team is handling the repatriation process following a post-mortem.
Accident happened during a yacht outing
Born in 1972, Garg was a beloved singer and composer known for hits like "Ya Ali" and his huge impact on Assamese music and films.
He was in Singapore as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled to perform on September 19, when the accident happened during a yacht outing with fellow Assamese community members.
His sudden loss has left fans and his home state in deep shock.