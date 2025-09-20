Janhvi, Ishaan, Vishal gush about 'Homebound's Oscars entry

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound has been officially selected as India's entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India announced this on Friday, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema. The film is produced by Karan Johar and stars Janhvi Kapoor , Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.The cast has now reacted to this honor.

Reactions Johar, Kapoor celebrate the moment Soon after the announcement, Kapoor took to her Instagram to celebrate the news. "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream." "The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it's been for everyone in our team." "This movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect." While Johar also wrote on Instagram, "One of the 'pinch me' moments that I will NEVER forget!!!!"

Reactions 'This moment feels absolutely surreal...' Jethwa told IANS, "This moment feels absolutely surreal; it's the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day." "I feel proud to be a part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience." Khatter called this his "proudest" moment. He wrote on Instagram, "Some films are much bigger than us." He gushed about Ghaywan, saying, "Only you could make such an Indian film at its heart with a universal language."

Oscar journey 'Homebound' marks Ghaywan's return to feature filmmaking With Homebound's selection, India will once again compete with over a hundred international entries for a coveted place on the final shortlist. Previously, three Indian films, Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Lagaan (2001), secured nominations in this category, though none won. Homebound also marks Ghaywan's return to feature filmmaking after a decade. It premiered at Cannes in May and received a standing ovation before premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.