K-drama 'Would You Marry Me' lands on Netflix: Plot, cast Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Heads up, K-drama fans: Would You Marry Me, starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min, is landing on Netflix this October 10.

This new romantic comedy series will roll out 10 episodes, with fresh ones dropping every Friday and Saturday—perfect for weekend streaming.

The buzz around its teaser and poster shows fans are already counting down.