K-drama 'Would You Marry Me' lands on Netflix: Plot, cast
Entertainment
Heads up, K-drama fans: Would You Marry Me, starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min, is landing on Netflix this October 10.
This new romantic comedy series will roll out 10 episodes, with fresh ones dropping every Friday and Saturday—perfect for weekend streaming.
The buzz around its teaser and poster shows fans are already counting down.
Plot of the upcoming series
The show follows a team leader and a bakery heir who agree to a 90-day fake marriage just to win a fancy townhouse for newlyweds.
Along the way, they deal with real-life messes like broken engagements and tricky living situations.
Supporting cast members like Bae Na-ra and Heo Ji-na help bring extra heart (and drama) to the mix.