Nagarjuna's 'Siva' returning to theaters after 36 years
The iconic Telugu action film Siva, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, is making a comeback in theaters on November 14, 2025—timed with the 101st birth anniversary of Nagarjuna's father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma in his debut, Siva originally wowed audiences back in 1989 with its gritty take on student life and went on to become a box office hit.
Film has been remastered in 4K and features Dolby Atmos
This re-release isn't just nostalgia: Siva will be shown in cinemas, now remastered in crisp 4K and featuring Dolby Atmos sound for the first time.
The new audio was created using AI to enhance the original mono track, aiming for a more immersive experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.
'Siva' picked up multiple awards, critical acclaim
Siva ran for over 100 days across multiple centers when it first released, picking up three Nandi Awards and a Filmfare Award.
It's also got an impressive IMDb rating of 8/10—a testament to its lasting impact on Telugu cinema.