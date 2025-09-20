Amrita Rao calls Akshay Kumar 'Jolly good fellow' at screening

Meanwhile, know more about 'Jolly LLB 3'

Rao reprises her role as Sandhya from the first film, supporting Warsi's character Jolly.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Gajraj Rao, with Subhash Kapoor directing again.

Staying true to its roots, this sequel mixes sharp legal drama with comedy and has earned a U/A 16+ rating after minor cuts—so fans of courtroom chaos are in for another treat.