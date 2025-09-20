Zubeen Garg's post-mortem completed; mortal remains to reach India soon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that singer Zubeen Garg 's post-mortem was conducted in Singapore on Saturday. The mortal remains are expected to reach India by evening, reported ANI. Garg, best known for his song Ya Ali, passed away in Singapore on Friday in a scuba diving accident at the age of 52. He was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival, which now stands canceled.

Details Mortal remains handed over to the team: Sarma Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore." "His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team - Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) - in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy." The CM also shared that arrangements are being made for Garg's last rites in Assam.

Incident Yacht trip turned fatal for Garg The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, stated that Garg had gone on a yacht trip with 17 others and died while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket." Despite the crew members' insistence that he wear one, he reportedly refused, according to the CM.

Process Mortal remains expected to reach India by evening Earlier, on Friday night, Sarma said, "The high commissioner has sent me a list of people accompanying Zubeen, and it includes 11 people...and two crew members." "The Indian high commissioner has also informed that the autopsy will be conducted on Saturday, and we are hoping that Zubeen can return to his land by Saturday evening." "When all the formalities are completed, his mortal remains will be first brought to Delhi and then flown to Guwahati by Saturday," he added.

Arrangements People of Assam have right to know what happened: Sarma Sarma said, "We will approach the Union home ministry on the procedure to be followed to ensure that our concerned authorities question them as the people of the state have the right to know what happened to their icon in his last few minutes." The CM also confirmed that Garg's mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for fans "to pay their last tributes."