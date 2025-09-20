Next Article
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan to join forces after decades
Big news for Tamil cinema fans—Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are teaming up for a new movie after decades!
While everyone's buzzing with excitement, the director hasn't been picked yet.
That's got people wondering how the film will balance both stars' unique styles and live up to the hype.
Director yet to be finalized
Fans are tossing around names like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Maniratnam for director, but what they really care about is a story that blends comedy and friendship—not just action.
The general feeling is that a solid storyline will make this reunion memorable.
Both Rajinikanth and Haasan know expectations are sky-high, with Haasan himself acknowledging they are worried about the expectations surrounding the project.