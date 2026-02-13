Anurag Kashyap on 'Dhurandhar': 'Courageous film, but didn't vibe with politics'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called the new film Dhurandhar a "courageous mainstream film," but said he didn't vibe with some of its political views.
The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has sparked debate for its bold dialogues.
What did Kashyap exactly say
At the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Kashyap shared that while he enjoyed the film overall, certain lines—like "This is the new India" and a lengthy political monologue—felt unnecessary to him.
He praised the film's gripping style but felt those moments pushed an ideology he couldn't get behind.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is gearing up for a sequel
Despite mixed reactions to its politics, Dhurandhar has been a massive box office hit, pulling in ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Kashyap described some of the backlash as "coordinated" and "uncalled for."
If you're curious what happens next, there's already a sequel lined up for March 19.