Anurag Kashyap reveals 'Nishaanchi' is most filmy film of career
Anurag Kashyap says his new movie "Nishaanchi" is "the most filmy" of his career.
He shared that it isn't a sequel or a debut vehicle, but a throwback to the emotional, crime-filled family dramas from the Salim-Javed era that he grew up loving.
Film focuses on twin brothers, betrayal, redemption
"Nishaanchi" follows twin brothers, leading to betrayal and redemption.
Newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray plays both roles—a twist Kashyap only revealed six months before filming for more authentic performances.
At its heart, the story is about a mother fighting to keep her family together during tough times, echoing classic '70s Bollywood vibes.
Director's take on Bollywood's sequel obsession
Kashyap has openly criticized Bollywood's obsession with sequels and franchises, calling it creatively limiting.
He pointed out that even his own "Gangs of Wasseypur" was one big story split in two—stressing his commitment to original storytelling.