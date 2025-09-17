Anurag Kashyap reveals 'Nishaanchi' is most filmy film of career Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Anurag Kashyap says his new movie "Nishaanchi" is "the most filmy" of his career.

He shared that it isn't a sequel or a debut vehicle, but a throwback to the emotional, crime-filled family dramas from the Salim-Javed era that he grew up loving.